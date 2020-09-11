Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Usher sat down with James Corden on The Late Late Show to discuss his upcoming baby and Las Vegas residency.

The singer was the first guest to appear on The Late Late Show in-person and in-studio with Corden since the COVID-19 pandemic began. No live audience was present except for Reggie Watts and his band.

"I feel like it's just me and you right now," Usher said as the interview began. Usher and Corden practiced safe social distancing for the show and talked about how the music star is expecting a child with his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea.

Usher is already the father of two sons, Usher V, 12, and Naveid, 11, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster. The 41-year-old and Goicoechea, a record executive, were first linked in October.

"I think it's been a tough time for everybody. So great to have this incredible news you know, this new arrival. Really anticipating it and also to putting out new music and just finding my way to creativity," Usher said.

"I think everybody's had the opportunity to just take a beat back and realize what really matters in this time, it's family. It is coming closer to your loved ones and appreciating the ones that you have while you have them," he continued.

Corden offered comedic names for the baby including Dave for a boy and Davina for a girl.

Usher will be launching a Las Vegas residency show in July 2021 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"I want to create an immersive experience that allows the audience to feel like they are a part of the show," the music star said.

Usher got into a sing battle with Watts to see who could hit the highest note which Usher won.

Usher recently released a new music video for his track "Bad Habits" that was directed by Chris Robinson.