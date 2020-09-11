Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed how Stevie Nicks gave her permission to sample "Edge of Seventeen" in her latest song "Midnight Sky."

Cyrus, on Thursday, told host Jimmy Fallon that she contacted Nicks about the sample and then later heard back from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

"I sent her the song and I said, 'I have an alternate melody, if you don't want me to kind of like pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you've inspired me,'" the singer recalled.

"And she said, 'You can borrow from me anytime,'" Cyrus continued.

Cyrus praised Nicks and Dolly Parton for how much they have impacted her and how they have acted as a mentor to her.

"They are so open and welcoming to the newer members, the younger artists coming up and they offer their mentorship. It's just been really incredibly important in my career, having someone like her to look up to. You know, like everyone looks up to Stevie Nicks but having that direct relationship has been just, you know, kind of life changing," she said.

Cyrus performed a cover of "Maneater" by Hall & Oates. The 27-year-old took the stage wearing a sparking red dress.

"So 'Maneater,' I think it's very important to be transparent. I'm freshly single so anyone watching that's my future ex-husband just know I told you," Cyrus said about why she chose to cover the song.