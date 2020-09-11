Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Husband-and-wife celebrities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have signed on to executive produce two new "Ripped from the Headlines" movies to debut on Lifetime in 2021.

"Kelly and Mark have been important voices in popular culture for the past 20 years and we are so incredibly pleased to have them become a part of the Lifetime family," Paul Buccieri, group president of A+E Networks, said in a statement Thursday. "We look forward to seeing their creative vision brought to life through these projects."

Ripa is the host of the daytime talk show Live with Kelly & Ryan and Consuelos is part of the Riverdale cast.

The former All My Children co-stars have been married since 1996 and have three children together.

"As longtime true crime fans, there is nothing more thrilling than tuning into a Lifetime original movie," the couple said in their own statement. "We are so excited to be working with Paul, Tanya [Lopez,] and their incredibly talented team to bring these 'Ripped from the Headlines' stories to the screen."

Lopez is the executive vice president of movies, limited series and original movie acquisitions at Lifetime & LMN.