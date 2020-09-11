Sept. 11 (UPI) -- John Legend guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live and spoke with DJ Khaled about their Grammy-winning song "Higher," which also features the late Nipsey Hussle.

Legend said on Thursday that Khaled correctly predicted that the trio would earn a Grammy for the track. "Higher" took home Best Rap/Sung Performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January.

"I'm just honored to work with Nipsey Hussle. I told him you know, my gut's telling me we're gonna win a Grammy with this," Khaled said.

"I played him your hook and it was just like an energy that was just so amazing in the studio," he continued about playing Legend's part of "Higher" for Hussle.

Hussle died at the age of 33 in March 2019 following a shooting at the rapper's clothing store in Los Angeles.

"Higher" appeared on Khaled's 2019 album Father of Asahd. Khaled will be releasing a new album titled Khaled Khaled later this year.

Legend also gave a rooftop performance of his song "Wild" which appeared on his seventh studio album titled Bigger Love.

The singer was joined by a band and backup singers who performed on a lawn underneath him.

Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen announced that they are expecting their third child together in the music video for "Wild," which was released in August. The couple are already parents to 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles.