Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Production began this week in Atlanta on the second season of the anthology series ​Creepshow.

AMC's horror streaming service Shudder said Thursday all safety guidelines and protocols were being followed in accordance with Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, Directors Guild of America, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, TEAMSTERS, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local guidance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shudder plans to air six new episodes in 2021. The cast will include Anna Camp, Adam Pally, Keith David, Ashley Laurence and Josh McDermitt.

Greg Nicotero of ​The Walking Dead fame is the show's executive producer and show-runner.

"I've never been happier to get behind the camera as I am today. After missing our shoot date in March by just over 48 hours, Season 2 of ​Creepshow hits the ground running as cameras begin to roll," Nicotero said in a statement.

"The cast and crew have a level of excitement and enthusiasm I've never seen before and it's inspiring. So many of us in the entertainment industry have been waiting for the day we can begin to do what we do best -- to have some fun together creating new worlds, new adventures and new thrills."

The show is based on the 1982 film of the same name written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero.