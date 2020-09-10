Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Charlotte Hope's Queen Catherine is back and fighting for her throne in the new trailer for the second half of Starz's The Spanish Princess.

Queen Catherine and Henry VIII (Ruairi O'Connor) are successfully ruling over England until her position is threatened by being unable to produce an heir.

Advertisement

Queen Catherine, despite proving herself as a politician, a diplomat and as a military leader, will battle to save her relationship with the king and their prosperous reign.

The Spanish Princess Part Two, which will consist of eight episodes, will premiere Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Stephanie Levi-John, Georgie Henley, Laura Carmichael, Ray Stevenson, Sai Bennett, Andrew Buchan and Peter Egan also star.

The first half of The Spanish Princess began on Starz in May. The limited series, based on Philippa Gregory's novels the Constant Princess and The King's Curse, is the latest part of a television franchise that also includes The White Queen and The White Princess.