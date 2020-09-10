Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Starz announced on Thursday that it has ordered a spinoff television series based on 2018 film Blindspotting, which starred Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal.

Diggs and Casal, who also wrote and produced the film, are returning to write and executive produce the half-hour comedy-drama.

Casal will be serving as showrunner and will reprise his role as Miles on the show.

The television series will follow star Jasmine Cephas Jones who is reprising her role as Ashley in the film. Ashley is forced to move into her mother-in-law's house with her son after Miles is arrested.

The original film, released by Lionsgate, followed Diggs' Collin rethinking his friendship with the troublesome Miles while on probation. Starz is a Lionsgate company.

"Let us put you up on game, bruh. No description will encompass the complexity of a Blindspotting series, ya dig? So just get juiced, cuz' it stars Jasmine Cephas Jones, it's set in Oakland and we're making it, so it's lightweight finna to be hella good and the soundtrack will indeed slap. OH BOY!" Diggs and Casal said in a statement.