Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Ant Man icon Paul Rudd will be heard narrating Tiny World, a natural world docu-series on Apple TV+.

The first six episodes will be available on Oct. 2, while the remaining six are expected to debut in 2021.

"Tiny World gives viewers a unique perspective into the natural world, illuminating the ingenuity and resilience of some of the planet's smallest creatures," a Thursday press release said.

"With over 200 species filmed, each episode combines stunning cinematography with dynamic storytelling to show the world through the eyes of the tiniest animals and witness the extraordinary things they do to survive."

The show was written and executive produced by Tom Hugh-Jones, and filmed around the world over a decade.