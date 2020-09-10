Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Hulu has picked up the U.S. rights to David Tennant and Michael Sheen's British quarantine comedy, Staged.

The series shows the Good Omens co-stars entertaining each other using video-conferencing technology during the coronavirus pandemic when they should be rehearsing for a play.

Advertisement

Simon Evans wrote the six-part comedy.

Its cast also includes Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg, Lucy Eaton and guest stars such as Judi Dench.

The show was a hit when it recently aired on the BBC in Britain. It will soon be available on Hulu in the United States, however an official premiere date has not been announced.

Netflix will stream Staged in Britain and ABC will air it in Australia.