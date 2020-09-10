Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Neil Patrick Harris' 1980s and '90s medical dramedy, Doogie Howser, M.D., is getting a remake at Disney+, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. is expected to follow Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha, a mixed race 16-year-old doctor in Hawaii.

An actress has not been announced for the titular character.

"Thirty years ago, a young medical prodigy took the world by storm and left a lasting impact on pop culture," Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing at Disney+, said in a statement.

"Kourtney and the team at 20th Television have created a very modern take on this beloved property which will resonate with our global Disney+ audience. We can't wait to introduce the world to the new Doogie!"

The original ran for four seasons 1989-93. It also was about a brilliant teen physician.