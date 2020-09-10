Sept. 10 (UPI) -- ABC said Thursday that new seasons of its family sitcoms The Goldbergs, The Conners and black-ish are scheduled to debut Oct. 21.

American Housewife will be added to the Wednesday-night lineup Oct. 28.

"We couldn't be more excited to spread some much-needed joy with our Wednesday night comedy lineup," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a news release.

"While we had to be incredibly flexible this year, we are so lucky that we're able to continue our long tradition of making Wednesday night comedy a strong staple of our fall broadcast schedule."

Dates for network scripted dramas are expected to be announced soon.

Can't sit still? Well, get excited because #blackish premieres Wednesday, October 21 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/jpKjIpj8c3— black-ish (@blackishabc) September 10, 2020