Sept. 9 (UPI) -- AMC announced on Wednesday that its flagship series The Walking Dead, will be coming to an end following an expanded, two-year 11th season.

The final season will span 24 episodes. Season 10 is receiving six extra episodes in early 2021, which means that 30 episodes are left of the zombie drama.

The Walking Dead, based on the comic book series of the same name from creator Robert Kirkman, was first launched in 2010.

AMC has also ordered a spinoff series that will focus on star Norman Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol that will premiere in 2023. Current Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang is handling the Daryl and Carol spinoff which she co-created with Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple.

Gimple is developing an episodic anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead that will focus on new and existing characters.

AMC will continue to air Walking Dead content with spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead returning for its sixth season on Oct. 11 and new series The Walking Dead: World Beyond which comes to the network on Oct. 4.

"I feel incredibly honored to be a part of The Walking Dead. This show changed my life and career and everyone involved has truly been a family for me over the last decade. I'm thankful for AMC's love and support and know there's so much more story to tell and so much more to bring the best fans in the world. Daryl's relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show (sorry Rick). I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can't wait to see where their ride goes from here," Reedus said in a statement.