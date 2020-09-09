Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Finn Balor and Adam Cole battled each other to determine the new NXT Champion on a special Tuesday edition of WWE NXT.

Balor and Cole kicked things off on WWE NXT Wednesday with their championship match. The show was titled NXT Super Tuesday II.

The two grapplers tied each other in the 60 minute Iron Man match last week that also included Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Balor and Cole delivered a fast-paced, highly competitive match where both men pulled off all the stops to become champion.

Cole spent the bout working on Balor's knee by applying the Figure-Four Leglock multiple times. The Prince struggled to deliver the Coup de Grace which uses his legs, allowing Cole to kick out of the finishing maneuver.

Balor was also able to somehow kick out of Cole's Last Shot. Balor won the match after he performed a Super 1916 DDT from the top rope to become a two-time NXT Champion.

The NXT Championship was left vacant after Karrion Kross relinquished the title due to injury in August.

Also on WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley faced Mercedes Martinez in a Steel Cage match in the main event.

Martinez, who was accompanied to the ring by her manager Robert Stone, brought a kendo stick and steel chairs into the ring before the bout started. Ripley attacked Martinez from behind and brought in a table as the match got underway.

Ripley and Martinez were not interested in escaping the cage to win and instead stayed within the steel structure to punish each other. Stone also got involved as he tried to distract Ripley who nailed him with a kendo stick.

Ripley won the match after he performed a Riptide to Martinez from the second rope and into a table.

Stone, who has also had issues with Shotzi Blackheart in recent weeks, was caught getting ready to destroy Blackheart's miniature tank backstage that she rides to the ring. Stone's client Aliyah attacked Blackheart which inadvertently disturbed NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai who was in the middle of a photo shoot.

Shirai and Blackheart teamed up on Aliyah and Stone inside the ring, both delivering attacks from the top rope. Blackheart then went to hand Shirai her championship title but quickly pulled it away, hinting at a future confrontation between the two.

Other moments from WWE NXT included The Velveteen Dream getting attacked by Kushida after he defeated Ashantee 'Thee' Adonis; Bronson Reed defeating Austin Theory; Roderick Strong defeating Killian Dain; and Tegan Nox trying to reconcile with her friend Candice LeRae and her husband Gargano over dinner before a food fight broke out.