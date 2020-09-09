Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is going to be a mom of two.

The 32-year-old television personality is expecting her second child with her husband, Michael Darby.

Advertisement

Darby shared the news Tuesday on Instagram in a video featuring Dean, her 14-month-old son with Michael Darby.

"Dean has an announcement to make," text in the video reads. "Baby D2 arriving February 2021."

Darby voiced her gratitude in the caption.

"There's no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement #RHOP," she wrote.

Darby's RHOP co-star Gizelle Bryant, Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman and Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke were among those to congratulate Darby in the comments.

"Yessss!! Dean is gonna be such a great big brother!! Exciting!" Bryant wrote.

"Congratulations," Hollman said, adding three heart emojis.

Darby thanked friends and fans for their support Wednesday on Instagram.

"We sincerely appreciate the love you've shown to us - it's truly been a blessing," she wrote. "It's like Dean already knows a change is coming because Mommy and Daddy have been getting lots of hugs and kisses. We're not complaining one bit."

Michael Darby has two other children from his previous marriage. Darby and Michael Darby celebrated their son's first birthday in July.

Darby has starred on The Real Housewives of Potomac since its premiere in 2016. The series returned for a fifth season on Bravo in August.

Advertisement