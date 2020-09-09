Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Pirates of the Caribbean and The Office alum Mackenzie Crook has signed on to star in and direct Saucy Nancy, his third Worzel Gummidge tale for the BBC.
The one-hour TV movie is based on the classic books by Barbara Euphan Todd. It will co-star India Brown, Thierry Wickens, Shirley Henderson and Vanessa Redgrave.
"I'm excited and grateful to be making a new episode of Worzel Gummidge after a difficult year for everyone. We're heading out of Scatterbrook for this story on a day trip to the seaside, some fresh air and some wide open space," Crook said in a press release Wednesday.
His previous Worzel Gummidge adventures -- The Scarecrow of Scatterbrook and The Green Man -- debuted on the BBC last winter.
Crook plays the title character, a living scarecrow who befriends humans in the series.
Worzel Gummidge, a TV show starring Jon Pertwee, ran 1979-81.
Todd wrote 10 books about the character between 1936 and 1963.