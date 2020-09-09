Left to right, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West arrive for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica on November 10. Their E! show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is set to wrap up next year after 20 seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kylie Jenner arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on February 9. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo
Kendall Jenner walks on the runway at the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 7 in Hollywood. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians will end with its 20th season in early 2021.
"It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim said in an Instagram post Tuesday.
"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," she added. "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives."
"E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family," the network said. "While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021."
Moments from Kim Kardashian's career
Kim Kardashian attends the SeenON.com launch party in Los Angeles on December 6, 2006. Kardashian later reminisced about a trip she and Paris Hilton took to Ibiza in 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian arrives on the red carpet at the Leather and Laces Super Bowl party in Tampa on January 30, 2009. The year before, she appeared on "Dancing with the Stars." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian attends the premiere of "The Taking of Pelham 123" in Los Angeles on June 4, 2009. Later that summer, Kardashian and football player boyfriend Reggie Bush broke up. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian arrives on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 20, 2009. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian won the award for Favorite TV Guilty Pleasure for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 5, 2011. The December prior, the Kardashians were among the top-paid reality stars. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian arrives at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 13, 2011. The year before, Kardashian hosted the "Sexiest Man Alive" special. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London on June 7, 2011. Later that summer, Kardashian sued Old Navy, claiming the company used her likeness in ads without her permission. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian attends the launch of her fragrance "Kim Kardashian" in London on June 8, 2011. A couple days later, wedding planning was announced between Kim and Kris Humphries. The couple married in 2011 and divorced after 72 days of marriage. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian joins a spate of celebrities as they serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal for the homeless in Los Angeles on November 23, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian attends a photo call to promote "Quick Trim" in London on May 19, 2012. The month before, a survey revealed that 8 percent of women wished they could steal Kardashian's body. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian arrives for screening of Kanye West's new short art film "Cruel Summer" at the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 23, 2012. The week before, President Barack Obama discussed his knowledge of pop culture, including the Kardashians. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian (L) and Kanye West arrive on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2013. The couple welcomed their first child, North, and got married in Florence, Italy, the following year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian-West arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif., on August 24, 2014. Later that year, the Paper Magazine cover featuring the star claimed to #BreakTheInternet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian-West was named Woman of the Year at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on September 3, 2014. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian-West arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. The month before, the star debuted her "Selfish" book cover. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Wests arrive on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 4, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian-West attends the LACMA Art + Film gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on November 7, 2015. The star who was due with her son, Saint, the next month, discussed her fears from the high-risk pregnancy. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian-West arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2016. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian-West attends the Vogue 100 Gala Dinner in London on May 23, 2016. Later that year, the star graced the cover of Forbes and claimed there was "no shade" against Taylor Swift following their highly publicized feud. Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian-West and sister Khloe Kardashian arrive on the red carpet at the NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City on May 15, 2017. Later that week, Kardashian-West celebrated garnering over 100 million followers on Instagram. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian-West speaks at the the Forbes Women's Summit in New York City on June 13, 2017. The following year, the Kardashian sisters closed their DASH stores after 12 years. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian-West arrives on the red carpet of the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7, 2018. A couple months later, Kardashian-West met with President Trump to discuss more relief for non-violent drug offenders. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian-West was honored at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on June 4, 2018. Later that year, Kardashian-West discussed her drug use when she was younger on "Busy Tonight." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, the Wests, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrive on the red carpet of the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
La La Anthony (C) and Kardashian-West sit in the front row for the Serena by Serena Williams fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows in New York City on September 10, 2019. Earlier that summer, Kardashian-West announced a program with Lyft to provide former prisoners rides to job interviews. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian-West (L) and Kendall Jenner walk onstage to present during the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian-West presented the Fashion Innovator Award to designer Riccardo Tisci at the WSJ Mag Innovator Awards in New York City on November 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian-West arrives for the E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on November 10, 2019. The next month, the reality TV star shared her Christmas card with Kanye and their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Kardashian-West (L) and Kylie Jenner arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. The same week, Kardashian-West discussed her interest in criminal justice reform and inspiration to pursue law. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo