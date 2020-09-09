Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians will end with its 20th season in early 2021.

The series about a family of wealthy beauty moguls and models stars Kim Kardashian West, her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, brother Rob Kardashian, half-sisters Kylie and Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner.

Advertisement

"It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim said in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," she added. "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives."

E! also confirmed the series is winding down.

"E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family," the network said. "While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021."