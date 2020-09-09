Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Joel McHale appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed the possibility of a Community film being made in the future.

"There's a good chance, I think, because on the Zoom everyone got asked, and Donald said he would do it and he's the busiest man in show business," McHale told host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday about his co-star Donald Glover.

McHale also said that a film would have to come from Community creator Dan Harmon, who has also co-created popular animated series Rick and Morty.

"Dan we'll see, because Dan's got to write it and he's got like 100 Ricky and Morty episodes that he has to make," McHale said.

"If Dan writes it, it sounds like people will make themselves available," the actor concluded.

McHale took part in a live Community table read in May with Glover, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, Alison Brie and Harmon to benefit COVID-19 relief.

Community ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015.