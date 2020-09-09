Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Daisy Ridley appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed her time on Star Wars including the original plans for her character Rey.

The actress, on Tuesday, explained to guest host Josh Gad how Rey was originally going to be related to Obi-Wan Kenobi instead of Emperor Palpatine, as seen in December's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

"At the beginning, there was toying with like an Obi-Wan connection," Ridley said before stating that she was unsure if Rey was going to be a Palpatine while filming The Rise of Skywalker, from director J.J. Abrams.

"There were like different versions and then it really went to that she was no one and then it came to Episode IX. J.J. pitched me the film and was like 'Oh yeah, Palpatine's granddaddy' and I was like 'awesome.' And then two weeks later he was like 'Oh, we're not sure.' So it kept changing," she continued.

Gad asked Ridley if she would be willing to reprise her role as Rey in a Star Wars film 10 years from now.

"The world is a crazy place right now. Ten years seems an awfully long way away. I'd say never say never but to me, Rise of Skywalker was tied up with a bow," Ridley said.

