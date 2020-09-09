"A Teacher," a limited series about a teacher's illicit relationship with a student, is coming to FX in November. Photo courtesy of FX

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A Teacher, a new series starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, is coming to FX in November.

The network shared a premiere date, Nov. 10, poster and first trailer for the limited series Wednesday.

Advertisement

A Teacher is based on Hannah Fidell's 2013 film of the same name. Fidell created, wrote and directed the new series, which centers on a teacher's illicit relationship with a student and the subsequent fallout.

Mara plays Claire, a teacher at a suburban Texas high school, while Robinson portrays Eric, a high school senior.

Ashley Zukerman co-stars as Claire's husband, Matt, with Marielle Scott as a teacher, Kathryn, Shane Harper as Eric's friend Logan and Adam David Thompson as Claire's brother, Nate.

"The permanent damage left in the wake of Claire and Eric's illicit affair becomes impossible for them, and their friends and family, to ignore," an official synopsis reads.

Fidell co-executive produced the series with Mara, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman.

A Teacher will consist of 10 half-hour episodes. The first three episodes premiere Nov. 10, with subsequent episodes to air Tuesdays.

In a press release, FX also announced dates for its full slate of fall series.

Archer Season 11 will premiere Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. EDT on FXX. A Wilderness of Error, a new docuseries, will make its debut by premiering its first three episodes Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on FX.

In addition, Fargo Season 4 will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. on FX. Black Narcissus, a new limited series, will make its debut on FX later this fall.