Sept. 8 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and the Mysterio family got revenge on their respective rivals on Raw.

McIntyre returned to the red brand on Monday after Randy Orton had sent him to the hospital with a fractured jaw weeks ago.

Orton was giving a speech on how McIntyre should relinquish his championship due to his injury. McIntyre then drove an ambulance through the arena and got out to strike Orton down with a Claymore.

The Viper was in action later in the night against Keith Lee. The Limitless One was able to dodge Orton's RKO twice before Orton finally connected with his finishing move.

McIntyre, before Orton could go for the pin, entered the ring and took his nemesis out with the second Claymore of the night.

Orton attempted to leave the arena afterwards when McIntyre ambushed him for a third time. The champ unleashed a third Claymore which required Orton to be sent to the hospital. McIntyre defends his WWE Championship against Orton at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view event on Sept. 27.

Dominik Mysterio faced Murphy in a Street Fight for the main event of Raw. Dominik Mysterio was joined by his father Rey Mysterio, mother Angie Mysterio and sister Aalyah Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio won the match after Murphy became tied up in the ropes. The entire Mysterio family entered the ring and took turns whacking Murphy with kendo sticks. Murphy, who had done the same thing to Dominik and Rey Mysterio in the past, then verbally submitted to give Dominik Mysterio the victory.

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated Andrade and Angel Garza after Garza decided to walk out of the match. The Street Profits were then greeted by SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Cesaro and Nakamura challenged The Street Profits to a Champions vs. Champions Team Team match which will take place next week on Raw.

Other moments from Raw included Cedric Alexander joining The Hurt Business after he betrayed Apollo Crews and Ricochet; The Hurt Business defeating The Viking Raiders Crews and Ricochet; Peyton Royce defeating her former tag team partner Billie Kay; Raw Women's Champion Asuka and Mickie James defeating Natalya and Lana; Kevin Owens and Aleister Black brawling at Raw Underground; The Riott Squad defeating Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler in a 2-on-1 Handicap match; and Retribution sent a video message vowing to take over WWE.

