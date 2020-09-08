Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest reunited on Live with Kelly and Ryan after spending months apart due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The co-hosts filmed a new episode of Season 33 while in-person at the show's studio Tuesday.

Ripa, 49, and Seacrest, 45, followed social distancing procedures by sitting at least six feet apart as they filmed. Producers used a split screen to make it appear Ripa and Seacrest were sitting beside each other.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan official Instagram account shared behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram of preparations on set. The episode was filmed with no studio audience.

"Reunited and it feels so good!" the caption reads.

Ripa posted a photo of herself and Seacrest wearing protective gear, including a suit, mask and gloves.

"Guess who's back in the studio today?" she wrote.

Seacrest shared a photo of himself and Ripa sitting far apart on set.

"Back in studio with new seating charts. Shout-out to everyone working behind-the-scenes to keep us safe and healthy. See you again tomorrow!" he wrote.

Prior to Tuesday, Ripa and Seacrest were filming Live remotely due to the health crisis. Season 33 premiered Monday, with rhis week's episodes will focus on home improvement.

Seacrest joined Live as Ripa's new co-host in 2017 following Michael Strahan's departure. In July, Ripa mourned the death of her former co-host Regis Philbin.

