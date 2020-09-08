The cast of "Drag Race Holland" Season 1 has been announced. The show is coming to WOW Presents Plus in U.S. on Sept. 17. Image courtesy of Videoland - Mark Engelen

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Drag Race Holland is showcasing the drag queens who will be competing on Season 1 of the competition series which comes to WOW Presents Plus on Sept. 17.

This new Dutch version of RuPaul's Drag Race will feature 10 contestants ranging in age from 21 to 34.

Dutch television presenter and stylist Fred van Leer serves as host.

Miss Abby Omg, 25, who grew up in Brazil; Roem, 21, who performs online; ChelseaBoy, 26, who uses drag to explore gender and identity; Janey Jacké, 28, who is a 10-year veteran; and Ma'MaQueen, 30, who identifies as non-binary make up the roster.

Madame Madness, 24, who is the first bearded queen in Drag Race worldwide; Envy Peru, 31, who has a following on social media; Sederginne, 26, a nine-year veteran; Patty Pam-Pam, 24, who sings, lip-syncs and dances; and Megan Schoonbrood, 32, a multi-time pageant winner are also competing.

The time has come to crown our queen. Drag Race Holland vanaf 18 september, on Videoland.#DragRaceHolland pic.twitter.com/ayTpswwFsT— Drag Race Holland (@DragRaceHoland) September 7, 2020

Canada's Drag Race, which is also available on WOW Presents Plus, recently crowned Priyanka as the first-ever Canadian Drag Superstar.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 has finished production in Los Angeles. Production has also started on the franchise's various spin-off shows.