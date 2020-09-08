Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Derek Hough will serve as a judge in the new season of Dancing with the Stars.

The 35-year-old professional dancer said Tuesday on Good Morning America that he will return to the ABC reality dance competition in Season 29.

Hough previously served as a pro on the show in Seasons 5-11, 13-21 and 23. He won the competition a record six times, including with Bindi Irwin in Season 21.

On GMA, Hough said he is "so excited" to return to the DWTS ballroom.

"It's like coming home. You know, being a part of that show for so long, having such amazing memories and experiences and triumphs and failures and all the things," he said. "I'm excited. Can't wait."

Hough said he plans to be a "fair and honest" judge.

"I want to try to inspire and motivate these celebrities to have the best possible time they have and they get better each week," the star said.

"For me, I've just experienced everything that they've experienced. I've been on the show 17 seasons," he added. "I understand. I'll be very empathic and very compassionate as well."

DWTS confirmed Hough's return Tuesday on Twitter.

Dancing is back... and so is Derek!! We can't wait to have him join #DWTS all season long! pic.twitter.com/rA10SrX9wA— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 8, 2020

Season 29 will feature Artem Chigvintsev, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson and other returning pros. The pros will be partnered with Nelly, Carole Baskin, Johnny Weir, Anne Heche and other celebrities.

Hough also serves as a judge on the NBC reality dance competition World of Dance, which completed a fourth season in August.