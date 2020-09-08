Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Adult Swim has canceled animated action-comedy series The Venture Bros. after seven seasons.

Series creator Christopher McCulloch, who uses the pseudonym Jackson Publick on social media and on the show, confirmed the program's cancellation on Twitter Monday.

"Unfortunately, it's true. #VentureBros has been canceled. We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You," McCulloch said.

The Venture Bros. had its pilot episode air in 2003 before the first season arrived in 2004. New seasons would be released years apart with Season 7 wrapping up in October 2018.

The show followed the bizarre adventures of scientist Dr. Rusty Venture, his teenaged sons, Dean and Hank, and their bodyguard, Brock Sampson.

McCulloch, series co-writer Doc Hammer, Patrick Warburton, James Urbaniak and Michael Sinterniklaas provided voices.

Adult Swim, on Twitter, said that it is looking into continuing The Venture Bros. in another way.

"We also want more Venture Bros. and have been working with Jackson and Doc to find another way to continue the Venture Bros. story," Adult Swim said.

