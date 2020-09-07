Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross announced on Instagram that she, Regina King, Alfre Woodard and Gina Prince-Bythewood will read the first episode of the sitcom Golden Girls online Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT.

"Join us in the Zoom where it happens," Ross' Sunday post said.

Accompanying the message is a photo of the actresses alternating with an image of the original show's cast -- Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

The virtual event is free but requires registration to view.

The Chi creator Lena Waithe is directing the reading of the pilot episode.

"Join us for an evening that takes a look back to the sitcoms of yesteryear- Before you could pause your screens or binge watch. We bring to you our rendition of Golden Girls, re-imagined with an all-black cast of your favorite actresses," the event's website said.

"In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election!" it said. "This event is in partnership with Zoom, and the first episode is spotlighting and supporting Color of Change -- the nation's largest online racial justice organization."

The original Golden Girls show ran for seven season 1985-92.