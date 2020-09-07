Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The 10th and final season of the dramedy Doc Martin is set to start filming in Britain in 2021, ITV announced Monday.

Co-starring Caroline Catz, the show about a cantankerous small-town physician was created by screenwriter Dominic Minghella. Its last season is expected to debut later next year.

"We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin. When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have. The series has avid fans both in the United Kingdom and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time," Clunes and producer Philippa Braithwaite said in a statement.

"However, after 16 years, we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye to Portwenn. We will be making the tenth and final series in 2021 and we are very much looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it."

