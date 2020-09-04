New episodes of "That Golden Girl Show!" puppet parody will be streaming on Broadway on Demand later this month. Photo courtesy of Rockefeller Productions

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Sixteen original episodes of That Golden Girl Show! A Puppet Parody will be released via the Broadway on Demand app, starting Sept. 14, the show's producers announced.

"These unprecedented and challenging times allowed us a unique opportunity to pivot and create new digital content that we are very excited to share," Jonathan Rockefeller of Rockefeller Productions said in a press release on Thursday.

"We all need a good laugh right now, and what better way than to create 16 brand-new, original episodes of That Golden Girl Show! A Puppet Parody. We are thankful to Broadway on Demand for enabling us to bring these episodes into households around the country."

First presented as a popular live stage show in New York City in 2016, That Golden Girl Show! was created and directed by Rockefeller.

It was inspired by The Golden Girls, a U.S. sitcom about an aging mother and daughter who live with two friends in a house in Florida.

Starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty, it ran for seven season 1985-92.