Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Former British home secretary Jacqui Smith and singer Hrvy have joined Strictly Come Dancing Season 18.

BBC One unveiled the full cast of contestants Friday.

Smith and Hrvy join actress Maisie Smith, television personality Jaimie Laing, television presenter JJ Chalmers, comedian Bill Bailey, retired Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, radio DJ Clara Amfo, journalist Ranvir Singh, singer and actor Max George, former NFL football player Jason Bell and actress Caroline Quentin.

"I was speechless with excitement at being asked to join Strictly -- and that's very rare for me," Smith said in a statement. "Fifty years ago, I got a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing it feels about time to return to dancing."

"I couldn't be in better hands with the Strictly team and I'm going to throw myself into the challenge," she added. "Watch out!"

Hrvy said he's "so thankful" to be joining the cast.

"Being on Strictly is going to be such an amazing experience and I'm so thankful to be taking part this year. I think my mum is more excited that she'll be able to see me every Saturday night now," he jokingly added.

BBC One announced Adams' casting Wednesday. Adams will compete as part of the first female same-sex dance team on the show.

Strictly Come Dancing Season 18 will premiere in October. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return as hosts.