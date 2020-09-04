Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Enlightened and Stargirl actor Luke Wilson is set to host Emergency Call, ABC's new unscripted series about 911 call takers in the United States.

"Since I was a kid, I have always been interested in people who help. People who save people," Wilson said in a press release Thursday.

"When you're younger, you might be drawn toward superheroes or fictional characters, but as you get older you come to realize that people who help, real-life heroes, are just regular people who do extraordinary things," Wilson added. "911 call takers don't just save people; they calm and console people until they are safe. They are the first link in the chain of first responders. For that, I feel very lucky to be a part of this project."

About 240 million calls are made every year to 911 call centers across the country, according to the broadcast television network.

"While we often hear about some of these stories on the news, we rarely hear about the heroes that are the first point of contact and, at times, essential to saving a life," said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment.

"Emergency Call shines a light on these mysterious and brave voices who are driven by their desire to help; and Luke Wilson is the consummate host, navigating us through these extraordinary situations which will have you on the edge of your seat."

The show is set to debut on Sept. 28.

Wilson's other credits include Old School, The Royal Tenenbaums and The Family Stone.

Real calls. Real heroes. Hosted by Luke Wilson, Emergency Call is a new series where you meet the people who are there to help on the other end. #EmergencyCallABC premieres Monday, September 28 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/UuBFhMEJqN— Emergency Call (@EmergCallABC) September 3, 2020