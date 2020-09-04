Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Jeopardy! will return with Season 37 on Sept. 14. Host Alex Trebek will be accompanied by former champion Ken Jennings, who joins the game show as a consulting producer.

Jennings will be presenting his own special video categories starting with the second episode of the new season on Sept. 15.

Jennings, who won the Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time competition in January, will also be developing projects, assisting with contestant outreach and will serve as a general ambassador for the show.

"Though I've played my last round of Jeopardy! as a contestant, I'm delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favorite show. I'm still in on all the action, but I don't have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore," Jennings said in a statement.

Jeopardy! will be returning with a new set that has been upgraded and allows for more space between the three contestant podiums. Trebek will be kept at a safe distance from the podiums.

The production has protocols in place to protect contestants, staff, crew and talent from the spread of COVID-19.

"I feel good and I feel excited because once again Jeopardy! has demonstrated that it's at the forefront of television programming," Trebek said in a statement.

"I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era. On a personal level, I'm excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that," he continued.

Trebek, who announced that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019, said in July that his cancer treatment is going well and stated that he is "feeling great."