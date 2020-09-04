Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced on Friday that ABC News special, Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King - A Special Edition of 20/20, can now be viewed on the streaming service.

The special, which aired on Aug. 30 following the death of the Black Panther star, celebrates Boseman's life, legacy, career and the cultural imprint he made.

Advertisement

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts hosted the program which featured tributes from his co-stars, celebrities, political figures and fans.

Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King - A Special Edition of 20/20 can found on Disney+ under the extras section for Black Panther.

Boseman recently died at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The actor also portrayed Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avenger: Endgame. Boseman additionally starred as Jackie Robinson in 42, as James Brown in Get On Up and as Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.