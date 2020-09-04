Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Priyanka from Toronto won Season 1 of Canada's Drag Race and was crowned the first-ever Canadian Drag Superstar.

Priyanka won over Rita Baga and Scarlett Bobo to become the first winner of Indian heritage in franchise history.

The final three contestants competed in a lip-sync battle to "You're a Superstar" by Love Inc.

Priyanka entered the reality competition series after only spending two years as a drag queen.

She's a winner, baby! Condragulations to Canada's First Drag Superstar ️#CanadasDragRace is now streaming on @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/RaoNiSppBI— Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) September 4, 2020

Variety has reported that RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 has finished production in Los Angeles. Production has started on the franchise's various spin-off shows.

The new episodes are being filmed with an altered main stage and judges table to incorporate social distancing, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All crew members are wearing masks while talent and crew members working with talent are being tested for COVID-19 three times a week.

RuPaul has announced that Drag Race Holland will premiere on Sept. 18. Drag Race Holland and Canada's Drag Race are available to stream on WOW Presents Plus.