Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Tye Sheridan is stranded in the Colorado mountains in the newest trailer for upcoming Quibi series, Wireless.

Sheridan stars as college student Andy Braddock who is heading towards a New Years Eve party to reconnect with his ex-girlfriend.

Andy becomes distracted by his phone and crashes his car into the snow. Andy is wounded, alone and must rely on his dying phone to help him trek 25 miles back to safety. Andy also calls his brother to pick him up, however, he never shows up.

"If you're watching this right now, it means that I never made it out of here," Andy says in a recorded video.

Wireless, from director Zach Wechter, will premiere Sept. 14 on Quibi. Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh serves as an executive producer.

Lukas Gage, Francesca Reale, Mace Coronel, Sydney Park, Andie MacDowell and Eric Dane also star.

Viewers will be able to experience Wireless horizontally on their phones for a cinematic view or vertically to experience Andy's phone as their own.

Sheridan is best known for starring in Ready Player One and as Cyclops in the X-Men series.