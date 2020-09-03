Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A Star Trek Day virtual event is coming to CBS All Access.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that it will host a 24-hour celebration Sept. 8 featuring panels with cast and creatives and curated episode marathons.

Advertisement

Star Trek Day will bring together cast and creatives from nine Star Trek television series. The panels are hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton and will air from 3:00-6:30 p.m. EDT.

Panels will include cast and creatives from the following Star Trek shows:

Star Trek: Discovery: Series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck and executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Akela Cooper and Davy Perez

Star Trek: Enterprise: Series stars Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery and Connor Trinneer

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Series stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton and executive producer Ira Steven Behr

Star Trek: The Original Series: Series star George Takei and Roddenberry Entertainment CEO Rod Roddenberry

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero and series creator Mike McMahan

Star Trek: Voyager: Series stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips

Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: The Next Generation: Series stars Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes

Star Trek Day will kick off with a streaming marathon of episodes from eight different Star Trek series. The marathon begins at 3 a.m. EDT, will pause for the panels, and resume at 6:30 p.m.

The original Star Trek series premiered in 1966. The newest show in the franchise, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, premiered on CBS All Access in August.