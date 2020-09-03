Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Quibi has renewed its Reno 911! revival for Season 2.

The streaming service and Comedy Central Productions announced Thursday that the comedy series will return for another season.

Series co-creators Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant and Kerri Kenney-Silver will return to write and star on the show.

"We are thrilled about the pick-up, but we're even more thrilled about getting to leave our living rooms for the first time in 5 months," the trio said in a statement.

Lennon, Garant and Kenney-Silver will be joined by Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough and Carlos Alazraqui in Season 2. The season will also feature Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio and Mary Birdsong.

Quibi said the Reno 911! revival has been one of its top performing scripted series to date. The revival premiered in May and aired its season finale Wednesday.

Reno 911! originally had a six-season run on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009.