Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Marie Osmond has departed CBS daytime talk show The Talk after one season, Osmond and the network have confirmed.

Osmond joined the The Talk Season 10 in September 2019 following the departure of creator and co-host Sara Gilbert. She was joined by co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Advertisement

Osmond had appeared as a guest host on the series multiple times before joining it full-time. A new co-host has not been named.

"Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience. We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors," CBS said in a statement.

Longtime executive producer and showrunner John Redmann has also left The Talk after 10 seasons.

Osmond said that she will be focusing on new projects with Redmann and spending time with her husband, Steve Craig.

"One of the highlights of my year at The Talk was working with my dear friend John Redmann, and I'm excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing. Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn't been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I'm looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids," Osmond said in a statement.