Sept. 3 (UPI) -- MJF brutally assaulted AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on Dynamite, days before their title match at All Out on Saturday.

Moxley was in action in the main event of Dynamite on Wednesday against MJF's attorney, Mark Sterling. The champ had forced Sterling into a match after MJF signed his contract for the title bout last week.

Advertisement

Sterling, if he didn't show up, would result in MJF losing his title opportunity. MJF's bodyguard Wardlow accompanied Sterling to the ring and made sure he competed.

Moxley handily defeated Sterling who wasn't much of a challenge at all. Moxley won using the Paradigm Shift, his finishing move that will be banned when he faces MJF on Saturday.

Wardlow quickly entered the ring and delivered multiple F-10s to Moxley before MJF arrived. MJF, who has been wearing a neck brace and using a walker after Moxley nailed him with a Paradigm Shift, threw those items away and entered the ring, proving that he hasn't been injured this entire time.

MJF punched Moxley multiple times and had Wardlow place on him his Dynamite Diamond ring to inflict even more damage. Moxley started bleeding while MJF wiped the blood on his face before he held up the AEW World Championship.

AEW uploaded a photo afterwards of how MJF looked after the beatdown.

Advertisement

Also on Dynamite, AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega was interviewed in the ring about his partner Hangman Adam Page and how he was kicked out of The Elite by The Young Bucks last week. Page was kicked out after he prevented his fellow Elite teammates The Young Bucks from winning their No. 1 contenders match against FTR.

Omega wore a shirt that paid homage to late professional wrestler Hana Kimura. Omega said that Page was manipulated by FTR to help them win the match but promised victory at All Out.

Page came down to the ring but was silent as FTR explained how Page decided himself to make The Young Bucks lose so that he wouldn't have to face his friends again. FTR took the AEW World Tag Team Championship belts but handed them back to Page who found himself alone in the ring after Omega left.

Chris Jericho faced off against Joey Janela and had his rival Orange Cassidy view the match from ringside. Jericho and Cassidy will be taking part in a Mimosa Mayhem match at All out.

Le Champion, who was wearing a t-shirt featuring Cassidy's face, won the match after he forced Janela to tap out to the Walls of Jericho. Jericho smashed Janela's face into an exposed turnbuckle, causing him to bleed. Jericho then wiped the blood onto his shirt.

Cassidy came in to help along with Janela's tag team partner Sonny Kiss but Jericho was protected by Jake Hager. Jericho dodged a Superman Punch from Cassidy and exited the ring as Cassidy poured out a bottle of a Little Bit of the Bubbly, Jericho's alcoholic drink.

Advertisement

Other moments from Dynamite included Santana and Ortiz defeating Best Friends; The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express defeating Private Party and SCU; a huge brawl between the competitors in the upcoming Casino Battle Royal; NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa defeating Serena Deeb; and Britt Baker no longer needing crutches and attacking Big Swole.

Rosa will be facing AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida at All Out as part of a cross-promotional match.