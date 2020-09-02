Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer covers the late Aretha Franklin's "Respect" in a new promo for The Bachelorette Season 16 featuring Clare Crawley.

Palmer sings the iconic song inside of a recording studio alongside clips of Crawley from the new season of The Bachelorette.

The use of the song is inspired by a clip of Crawley telling off former Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis from The Bachelor Season 18.

"I would never want my children having a father like you. I want respect," Crawley, 39, says to Pablo before she is featured meeting new contestants.

Palmer released her debut album titled So Uncool in 2007. The 27-year-old recently hosted the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards and performed onstage her latest song, "Snack."

The Bachelorette Season 16 will premiere Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The Bachelor Season 23 contestant Tayshia Adams will replace Crawley on The Bachelorette in the middle of the season, according to multiple reports.

The reports state that Adams will step in after Crawley falls in love with one of Season 16's original contestants after production was delayed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.