Jamie Foxx (R) and Corinne Foxx attend The Weinstein Co. and Netflix Golden Globes after-party in 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jamie Foxx (R) and Corinne Foxx attend the American Music Awards in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jamie Foxx (L) and his daughter Corinne Foxx will co-executive produce the Netflix series "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me." File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx has landed his own Netflix series.

Netflix said Tuesday that Foxx, 52, will star in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, a new comedy inspired by the actor's relationship with his daughter Corinne Foxx, 26.

The series co-stars David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman and Jonathan Kite. Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez will have recurring roles.

Foxx will co-executive produce the series with Corinne Foxx and Alex Avant. Bentley Kyle Evans, who previously collaborated with Foxx on The Jamie Foxx Show, serves as showrunner, with Ken Whittingham to direct the episodes.

Foxx and Corinne Foxx star together on the Fox competition series Beat Shazam, which features Foxx as host and Corinne Foxx as DJ. The series completed its third season in December.

Foxx is parent to Corinne Foxx with Connie Kline and to an 11-year-old daughter, Annalise, with Kristin Grannis. Foxx and Corinne Foxx discussed their relationship on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2019. Corinne Foxx recalled how her dad once picked her up from school in a Rolls-Royce.