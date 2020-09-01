Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to star in his first scripted television series for Skydance Television. File Photo by MORI Keizo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger will be star in and executive produce a new spy adventure series for Skydance Television.

Skydance Television confirmed the news on Twitter Monday.

The series will be Schwarzenegger's first venture into scripted television. He was previously the star and executive producer of NBC's The Celebrity Apprentice, an unscripted series.

The project will be a global spy adventure that focuses on a father and daughter. Schwarzenegger will star as the father.

Nick Santora, the creator of former CBS action-drama series Scorpion, created the new show. Santora is developing and executive producing through his overall deal at Skydance Television.

Schwarzenegger has appeared in Terminator Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate for Skydance. Santora is also the showrunner and executive producer on Skydance's upcoming Jack Reacher series for Amazon.