Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the anthology series Monday featuring Victoria Pedretti as Dani Clayton, a young woman hired as a governess for two children at a country estate.

The preview hints at scares to come, including a scene of T'Nia Miller's character, Hannah Grose, looking down a well and a shot of a woman emerging from a lake.

The teaser ends with Flora Wingrave (Amelie Smith), one of Dani's charges, saying "Shhh" as an anguished, ghostly voice is heard in the background.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on the Henry James novel The Turn of the Screw. The series is a standalone followup to the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, also created by Mike Flanagan.

Flanagan said in an interview with Vanity Fair that The Haunting of Bly Manor will center on broken hearts and tragic romance.

"It certainly provides a new way to tell a love story, and there are three of them that really beat at the heart of this season," he said.

The Haunting of Bly Manor co-stars Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. Netflix shared a poster and fall release date for the series last week.