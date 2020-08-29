Will Smith attends the premiere of "Spies in Disguise" in Los Angeles on December 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jay-Z arrives on the field before Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens on February 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Gina Prince-Bythewood is working on an ABC limited series called "Women of the Movement." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- ABC has announced it plans to air a limited series called Women of the Movement in 2021.

The six-episode program is based on Devery S. Anderson's book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement. It focuses on Mamie Till Mobley, the mother of a Black teen murdered in 1955 Mississippi.

Advertisement

The series was created by Marissa Jo Cerar (The Handmaid's Tale, 13 Reasons Why,) with Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard, Love & Basketball) set to direct the first episode.

Music mogul Jay-Z and actor Will Smith are executive producing the project.

No casting has been announced.

"Today marks 65 years since the tragic murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till. This limited series will shine a light on the determined pursuit of justice by Emmett's mother, Mamie Till Mobley," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a news release.

"Their story involves inconceivable heartbreak and brutality but also the enduring love of a mother and her son, galvanizing a movement that carved the path for today's racial justice movement. We are honored to be bringing their story to ABC backed by an all-star producing team."