Aug. 28 (UPI) -- NBC is teasing the Manifest Season 3 premiere.

The network hinted at the episode's title Friday by sharing an edited photo of the script's first page.

NBC said the episode title consists of seven letters. The company covered up all of the letters except for "LF."

Several fans guessed "TAILFIN" in the comments, referencing the Flight 828 tail that was recovered in the Season 2 finale.

The Season 3 premiere is written by Manifest creator Jeff Rake and Bobak Esfarjani and directed by Romeo Tirone.

Josh Dallas, who plays Ben Stone on Manifest, re-tweeted the teaser alongside several eye emojis..

NBC said Thursday that Season 3 will premiere in 2021.

Manifest co-stars Michaela Stone, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur. The series is executive produced by Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future).