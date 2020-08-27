Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The Queen's Gambit, a new miniseries starring Anya Taylor-Joy, is coming to Netflix in October.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, Oct. 23, and teaser for the limited series Thursday.

Advertisement

The preview introduces Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, an orphan chess prodigy struggling with addiction. Beth is seen smoking, drinking and taking pills, as well as competing in chess.

Netflix also shared first-look photos for the series, including a picture of Beth seated at a chessboard.

First look at The Queen's Gambit, a new limited series starring @anyataylorjoy, on @netflix October 23. pic.twitter.com/AuUcrjR0kf— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) August 27, 2020

The Queen's Gambit is based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name. The series is co-created by Scott Frank (Godless) and Allan Scott and co-stars Marielle Heller, Bill Camp, Moses Ingram, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Harry Melling.

In an official synopsis, Netflix described the series as "a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius."

"Haunted by her personal demons and fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess."

Taylor-Joy is known for starring in the films The Witch, Split and Emma. She will play Illyana Rasputin, aka Magik, in The New Mutants, which opens in theaters Friday.