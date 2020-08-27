Aug. 27 (UPI) -- The Masked Singer will return for a fourth season in September.

Fox said Wednesday that Season 4 of the reality singing competition will premiere Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. EDT.

The network shared the news alongside a photo of the new character, Crocodile.

"New costumes. New celebrities. New season! Anyone can happen on #TheMaskedSinger," the post reads.

Fox also unveiled the names of 13 other characters who will compete with Crocodile in Season 4: Gremlin, Snow Owl, Giraffe, Broccoli, Popcorn, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, Dragon, Baby Alien and Sun.

The Masked Singer is based on the South Korean series King of Mask Singer. The show features celebrities performing covers of songs while wearing elaborate costumes that hide their identities.

Fox previously shared a video featuring clues about Season 4. Nick Cannon will return as host, with Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger as judges.

In a press release, Fox said The Masked Singer Season 4 premiere will be followed by the premiere of the new series I Can See Your Voice, hosted by Jeong. The new show is a music guessing game series.

"Safely filming I Can See Your Voice this summer was a win in itself, but when we saw the pure magic of the show and felt the palpable suspense in the room before that first note hit, we knew we had to share it with audiences this season," Fox Entertainment president of alternative entertainment and specials Rob Wade said.

"It's no secret that viewers need a little fun and escape now and, as a companion to an all-new season of The Masked Singer, this will be a fantastic night of family entertainment -- and a fantastic night of Ken Jeong!" he added.