Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette will premiere in October.

ABC announced Thursday that Season 16 of the reality dating series will premiere Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. EDT.

The network shared the news alongside a photo of Crawley, 39, holding a red rose. A person can be seen putting on a sock in the foreground.

"It's about time," the tagline reads.

Crawley was the runner-up in Juan Pablo Galvais' season of The Bachelor and later appeared in Bachelor Winter Games. She was named the star of The Bachelorette Season 16 in March.

Season 16 was originally scheduled to premiere in May but was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Host Chris Harrison said in April that Crawley's season would be the Bachelor franchise's No. 1 priority once production resumes.

ABC gave a glimpse of the season's 42 potential contestants in July.

Reports surfaced this month that Tayshia Adams will replace Crawley during Season 16. Sources said Crawley fell in love with one of the original contestants before the production shutdown.