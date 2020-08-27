"Altered Carbon" star Joel Kinnaman arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Run All Night" on March 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled sci-fi series Altered Carbon after two seasons and an anime film.

Altered Carbon was based on author Richard K. Morgan's novel of the same name and follows space warrior Takeshi Kovacs.

The series took place in the future where human consciousness can be digitized and stored.

Joel Kinnaman portrayed Takeshi in Season 1. Anthony Mackie starred as the same character 30 years later in Season 2.

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht, Will Yun Lee and James Saito also starred.

Season 1 premiered in February 2018, with Season 2 arriving last February. The anime film, titled Altered Carbon: Resleeved, was released in March.

Netflix also recently canceled young-adult programs The Society and I Am Not Okay With This after one season each.