Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean is joining Dancing with the Stars.

The 42-year-old singer said Thursday on Twitter that he's "so grateful" for the chance to take part in Season 29 of the ABC reality dance competition series.

McLean shared the news alongside a photo of himself in a dance studio.

"We're going for the mirrorball, baby!! I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season's cast of #DWTS. I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I'm doing it ALL for you!" he wrote.

McLean married his wife, Rochelle McLean, in December 2011. The couple have two daughters, Ava Jaymes, 7, and Lyric Dean, 3.

On Good Morning America, McLean said his daughters are "stoked" about him joining DWTS.

"Especially my oldest -- she's been doing competitive dance now for the last two years. My youngest is obviously trying to follow in her big sis' footsteps. They're both just elated," he said. "It's going to be awesome for them to watch daddy cutting a jig on TV."

McLean's Backstreet Boys bandmate Nick Carter, who was the runner-up in DWTS Season 21, shared a message of encouragement for McLean on GMA.

"AJ, I'll never forget when we first started in Backstreet Boys and I auditioned ... You were there and you taught me my first dance moves in the Backstreet Boys. I owe so much to you, bro. I look up to you," Carter said. "If there's anybody who can get the mirrorball, it's definitely you."

GMA will announce the full celebrity cast for DWTS Season 29 on Sept. 2. Season 29 will feature Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko and other dancers as pros. Tyra Banks will replace Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as host.