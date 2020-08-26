Kathy Baker attends the premiere of "The Art of Racing in the Rain" in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Andrea Savage (L) and Tom Everett Scott arrive for the TCM Classic Film Festival opening night gala screening of "The Producers" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Andrea Savage's sitcom "I'm Sorry" has been canceled after two seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- TruTV said it isn't going forward with a planned, third season of Andrea Savage's comedy, I'm Sorry.

"Due to circumstances created by COVID, we unfortunately cannot move forward with production on the third season of I'm Sorry," the cable TV network said in a statement Tuesday.

"We admire Andrea Savage's irreverent voice and fresh take on parenthood and are so proud of the show she and her cast and crew created. She was a great partner for many years and we truly wish everyone well."

Savage mourned the cancellation of the series she created and starred in on Twitter.

"It is with the saddest heart that I have to report this but @TBSNetwork @trutv has decided to shut down season 3 of #imsorrytv mid production," she tweeted.

I'm Sorry focused on a married writer in suburban Los Angeles. It co-starred Tom Everett Scott, Kathy Baker, Martin Mull and Judy Greer.

