Aug. 25 (UPI) -- NXT star Keith Lee officially joined WWE's red brand and challenged Randy Orton on Raw.

Lee made his Raw debut on Monday after he lost the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross on Saturday at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Lee arrived with new entrance music and wrestling attire to challenge Orton who was bragging about his earlier attack on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre had opened the show and welcomed Orton to face him again for the WWE Championship following SummerSlam on Sunday. Orton attacked McIntyre from behind with their brawl spilling over into the backstage production area. Orton then took out McIntyre with two kicks to the head.

Lee was given his match against The Viper and displayed his superior strength. The Limitless One blocked one of Orton's punches and proceeded to crush his hand. Lee tossed Orton around the ring and launched him to the ringside area.

Orton got back into the bout by nailing Lee with a Draping DDT, one of his most effective moves. McIntyre ended the match, however, when he returned to attack Orton who was able to escape.

Orton didn't waste any time and attacked McIntyre from behind again, while the champ gave an interview backstage. Orton kicked McIntyre in the head for a third time, sending him to the hospital.

WWE then announced that Orton and Lee will get another chance to face each other Sunday at pay-per-view event Payback.

Also on Raw, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio teamed up to take on Seth Rollins and his disciple Murphy.

The Mysterio family charged at Rollins and Murphy as they made their way to the ring to start the match. The father and son duo worked well together and performed a double 619 on Murphy.

Retribution, the masked group who have been causing chaos around WWE for weeks, then appeared and beat up Rey and Dominik Mysterio as Rollins and Murphy escaped. Retribution then posed together on the ring apron as Raw went off the air.

Newly crowned Raw Women's Champion Asuka defended her title against Sasha Banks in a Lumberjack match. The Lumberjack match involves having multiple superstars surrounding the ring who will throw the competitors back into the ring if they leave it.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, who is also Women's Tag Team Champion with Banks, attempted to help her friend win the match until Shayna Baszler also got involved. Baszler had faced Bayley earlier in the night in a match that ended in a disqualification.

Baszler prevented Bayley from interfering which distracted Banks. Asuka took advantage of the situation and placed Banks into the Asuka Lock, forcing her to tap out. Banks and Bayley will be defending their Women's Tag Team Championships against the unlikely duo of Baszler and Nia Jax at Payback.

Other moments from Raw included Akira Tozawa winning the 24/7 Championship; Raw Tag Team Champion Montez Ford defeating Angel Garza; The Riott Squad and Bianca Belair defeating The IIconics and Zelina Vega; United States Champion Apollo Crews defeating Bobby Lashley in a Arm Wrestling Competition; Aleister Black attacking Kevin Owens while appearing on the KO Show; and Lashley winning multiple matches at Raw Underground.

WWE also announced on Monday that on the SmackDown side, The Fiend Bray Wyatt will be defending the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at Payback in a Triple Threat, No Holds Barred match.